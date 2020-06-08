The Disney Resort hotels posted their guidance over the weekend, supplementing what Disney had outlined for the reopening of Disney World next month.

Disney Resort hotels will reopen June 22, a few weeks before the reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11. The hotels will have new guest requirements and cleaning protocols as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's tied to last month's reopening of the Disney Springs retail and dining complex. A shuttle bus with reduced capacity will be available from Disney Resort hotels to Disney Springs.

A few basics for those considering a Disney Resort hotel stay:

Masks are required – and there's still a quarantine for some visitors

Florida requires visitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine for 14 days.

Disney Resort hotels require a confirmed reservation for overnight stays and a confirmed dining reservation for day guests.

Face coverings must be worn by all guests ages 2 and up, except while swimming or dining.

Cashless or contactless forms of payment are recommended.

Online check-in is recommended. Guests will be automatically checked out of their rooms to eliminate the need for a front-desk interaction.

People who experience symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days or are under quarantine orders will not be allowed to enter a Disney Resort hotel.

Additional cleaning of elevators, door handles and restrooms

Disney Resort hotels increased cleaning in public and high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, door handles and restrooms.

Guests will find individually wrapped glassware and double-cased pillows in their rooms. Every-other-day light cleaning service will include removal of trash and replacement of towels, replenishment of room and bathroom amenities and wiping of vanity and other counter surfaces.

Be prepared to wait for your bus, thanks to social distancing

Bus service will be available between Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs retail and dining complex, and the theme park when it reopens. Social distancing will be required on buses, leading to reduced capacity and longer waits for guests.

Valet parking will not be available, except for guests with disabilities.

Complimentary airport transportation will be available to Disney Resort hotel guests arriving and departing from Orlando International Airport.

Pools are open, but there's no in-room child care

Bell service will bring guest luggage to rooms but not escort guests.

Dry-cleaning and valet laundry service will not be available, but self-service laundry will be available.

Pools will operate with social distancing.

Fitness centers may have reduced hours and capacity. Instructor-led fitness classes will not be available.

Arcades, dog parks, playgrounds, salons and spas will remain closed.

In-room child care services and special classes and programs will not be available.

This story originally published to usatoday.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.