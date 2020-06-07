The Daily News invited those students selected to speak at their high school graduations to send their speeches for publication. We hope you enjoy a peek at some of the area’s best and brightest students.

Across the Emerald Coast, top high school students are giving speeches in empty auditoriums in front of cameras that will offer up a digital version of this year’s graduation.

Christian Phillips, Niceville

Rocky Bayou Christian School

Good evening to parents, loved ones, staff, faculty, and the Class of 2020. I would like to thank everybody for coming out tonight to celebrate achievements that have been thirteen years in the making. And, to those who are not able to be here today, you are dearly missed.

A special "Thank you" to school staff and volunteers for your incredible effort in setting up our graduation events. You definitely made the best out of a difficult situation and your efforts have made this graduation exceptional for us!

Also, I want to extend a heartfelt note of appreciation to the faculty and staff of Rocky. Your dedication to our education, and more importantly, our discipleship in Christ, has been crucial. You modeled Christ to us every day. From extra instruction in the classroom, to your kind correction when needed, to your selfless effort in the extra clubs and activities, we learned servant-leadership through your example. Thank you!

Next, a huge "Congratulations" to those whose hard work we are celebrating tonight. It’s truly an honor to be the Class of 2020 Salutatorian, otherwise known as the lucky recipient of one last bonus assignment: to stand before you and share the most important things that I have learned these past few years at Rocky.

OK, a few lessons learned... First, a kind word or act CAN change a heart. Also, hard work pays off. Sleep IS actually necessary; excessive amounts coffee doesn’t cut it.

Stressing out over something that may or may not happen does not change reality. A good teacher can change your year (Mr. Allen)! Procrastination is not advisable. And, lastly, people won’t always remember what you’ve done, but they will remember the way you made them feel. Be Kind!

Despite our High School chapter coming to an end, a new chapter is just beginning. As we share these first steps into the rest of our lives, my hope for all of us is that we would take our high school experiences, life-lessons, and Biblical truth we have gained here at Rocky and pursue a life worthy of our calling. As I close, I would like to share one of my favorite Bible verses 2 Peter 1:5-11, which reads:

"For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.

"For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our LORD Jesus Christ. But whoever does not have them is nearsighted and blind, forgetting that they have been cleansed from their past sins. Therefore, my brothers and sisters, make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble, and you will receive a rich welcome into the eternal kingdom of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ."

Thank you and congratulations to the Class of 2020! Go shine your light!

If your student is a top grad who would normally be speaking at graduation, please send a copy of the prepared speech, a headshot, his or her hometown and the name of the school to wvictora@nwfdailynews.com

We are also accepting parent- or student-submitted photos celebrating your graduate if he or she attends school in Okaloosa, Walton or Santa Rosa counties. Send those pictures to ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com