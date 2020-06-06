Yesterday’s total of 62,778 was 1,270 cases higher than Thursday’s.

The number of people in Florida testing positive for the coronavirus continued to surge higher on Friday, producing a string of four one thousand-plus days of cases detected, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The death toll also showed an increase of 228 people over Thursday’s total.

The numbers of Northwest Florida counties west of Escambia are as follows. (Please note - numbers are preliminary and may be subject to discrepancies):

Santa Rosa

Positive cases: 257, an increase of one over Thursday

Hospitalizations: 25

Deaths: 9, unchanged since Thursday

Milton: 158 cases, unchanged since Thursday

Navarre: 40, unchanged since Thursday

Gulf Breeze: 31, revised downward by one

Pace: 17, unchanged since Thursday

Okaloosa

Positive cases: 253, an increase of three over Thursday

Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 6, unchanged since Thursday

Fort Walton Beach: 101, six more than Thursday

Destin: 37, unchanged since Thursday

Crestview: 34, unchanged since Thursday

Niceville: 30, one more than Thursday

Shalimar: 17, three more than Thursday

Mary Esther: 15, unchanged since Thursday

Walton

Positive cases: 130, an increase of six over Thursday

Hospitalizations: 17

Deaths: 9, unchanged since Thursday

Freeport: 7, one more than Thursday

DeFuniak Springs: 80, three more than Thursday

Santa Rosa Beach: 20, three more than Thursday

Bay

Positive cases: 123, eight more than Thursday

Hospitalizations: 13

Deaths: 4, unchanged since Thursday

Panama City: 75

Panama City Beach: 19

Lynn Haven: 11

Holmes

Positive cases: 30, unchanged since Thursday

Hospitalizations: 1

Deaths: 0

Washington

Positive cases: 83, four more than Thursday

Hospitalizations: 14

Deaths: 6, two more than Thursday

Gulf

Positive cases: 3, unchanged since Thursday

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Franklin

Positive cases: 2, unchanged since Thursday

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Cities with fewer cases than 5 were not listed.