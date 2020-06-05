OKALOOSA COUNTY — Superintendent Marcus Chambers released the graduation dates for Okaloosa County high schools this afternoon.

The district had previously announced a window from July 14-18 during which schools would conduct ceremonies following health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County School District.

School principals have now identified specific times during that week to hold their ceremonies. The full schedule can be found at www.okaloosaschools.com.

Schools have planned for two scenarios, one in which the graduation can occur in one setting and a second in which smaller groups would be recognized in multiple settings.

“We have a plan for whichever direction this goes as we move into July,” said Chambers. “Hopefully, we can have full ceremonies, but we’ll be prepared either way.” The District will consult with local health officials closer to the time of the ceremonies to ensure they are conducted safely.“

These live ceremonies are in addition to the filming of each student in cap and gown that was done at the end of the school year that serves as an insurance policy in the event the July ceremonies are not able to be held.

Each student is already scheduled to receive a graduation video and photos from that event.

The event dates and times are as followed:

Baker School

Baker High School will be holding their graduation on July 18 at Baker Stadium at 7:30 p.m. if all Centers for Disease Control guidelines are lifted. If the guidelines are still in effect, graduation ceremonies will be held in the gym.

Choctawhatchee High School

Choctawhatchee High School will be holding their graduation on July 14 at Joe Etheredge Stadium at 7:30 p.m. if all Centers for Disease Control guidelines are lifted. If the guidelines are still in effect, graduation ceremonies will be held on July 14 and 15 inside the gym.

Crestview High School

Crestview High School will be holding their graduation on July 17 at Jack Foster Stadium at 7 p.m. if all Centers for Disease Control guidelines are lifted. If the guidelines are still in effect, graduation ceremonies will be held on July 16 and 17 inside the gym.

Fort Walton Beach High School

Fort Walton Beach High School will be holding their graduation on July 17 at Steve Riggs Stadium at 7 p.m. if all Centers for Disease Control guidelines are lifted. If the guidelines are still in effect, graduation ceremonies will be held on July 14, 15, and 16 inside the gym.

Laurel Hill School

Laurel Hill will be holding their graduation ceremony on July 18 at 9 a.m. inside the Laurel Hill Gymnasium.

Niceville High School

Niceville High School l will be holding their graduation on July 16 at Niceville Eagle Stadium at 7:30 p.m. if all Centers for Disease Control guidelines are lifted. If the guidelines are still in effect, graduation ceremonies will be held on July 16 and 17 inside the auditorium.

Richbourg

Richbourg will be holding their graduation ceremony on July 16 at 9 a.m. inside the Richbourg gym.

Silver Sands School

Silver Sands will be holding their graduation ceremony on July 17 at 11 a.m. inside the Fort Walton Beach High School auditorium.