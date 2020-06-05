Tom McLaughlin @TomMnwfdn

Friday

Jun 5, 2020 at 9:38 AM


This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The Florida Department of Health has issued the Thursday, June 4, 2020 coronavirus report.


Total cases in Florida are now 58,701. The total number of deaths is 2,607.


Here are the case totals for each county:


Santa Rosa: 255 five more over Wednesday


Okaloosa: 241 cases, five more over Wednesday


Walton: 120 cases, two more over Wednesday


Bay: 111 cases, six more over Wednesday


Holmes: 26 cases, three more over Wednesday


Washington: 74, six more over Wednesday


Gulf: Three, one more over Wednesday


Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Wednesday


---


These are the death tolls by each county:


Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Friday


Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Friday


Walton: Nine, unchanged since Friday


Bay: four, plus one over Wednesday


Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Friday


Washington: Four, unchanged since Friday


Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Friday


Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Friday


CITY BY CITY ( As of Monday June 1)


Santa Rosa


Milton: 158


Navarre: 40


Gulf Breeze: 32


Pace: 17


Jay: 4


Missing: 4


Okaloosa


Fort Walton Beach: 95


Destin: 37


Crestview: 34


Niceville: 29


Mary Esther:15


Shalimar: 14


Eglin Air Force Base: 4


Laurel Hill: 3