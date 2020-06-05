The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 61,488, which represents a 1,305 jump in the number of positive cases since Thursday morning. The number of Florida resident deaths has risen to 2,660.

The Florida Department of Health has issued morning coronavirus report for Friday, June 5, 2020.

Here are the case totals for each county:

Santa Rosa: 256 cases, one more over Thursday

Okaloosa: 250 cases, nine more over Thursday

Walton: 124 cases, four more over Thursday

Bay: 115 cases, four more over Thursday

Holmes: 30 cases, four more over Thursday

Washington: 79, five more over Thursday

Gulf: Three cases, unchanged since Thursday

Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Thursday

---

These are the death tolls by each county:

Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Thursday

Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Thursday

Walton: Nine, unchanged since Thursday

Bay: four, plus unchanged since Thursday

Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Thursday

Washington: Four, unchanged since Thursday

Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Thursday

Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Thursday

CITY BY CITY ( As of Friday, June 5)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 158

Navarre: 40

Gulf Breeze: 32

Pace: 17

Jay: 4

Non Florida residents: 4

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 95

Destin: 37

Crestview: 34

Niceville: 29

Mary Esther:15

Shalimar: 14

Eglin Air Force Base: 4

Laurel Hill: 4

Baker: 2

Non-Florida residents: 8

Missing: 2

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 77

Santa Rosa Beach: 17

Freeport: 6

Miramar Beach: 3

Point Washington: 1

Paxton: 1

Non-Florida residents: 16

Missing: 3

