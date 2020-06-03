Governor Ron DeSantis press conference regarding COVID-19, Wednesday, June 3.

If you can’t see the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported the coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 2,566 Floridians.

The DOH also reported that as of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases for the state is 57,293. There have been 1,081,825 tests conducted, of which 1,022,149 were negative.

The state Department of Health does not currently measure “recovery,” and doesn't expect to have such a designation anytime in the near future, adding that the definition of recovery is a contested issue.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");