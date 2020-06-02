Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a special advisory at 12:15 p.m., the Hurricane Center said winds have increased to 40 mph, with higher gusts.

It's the earliest date on a record for a third named storm in the Atlantic, which date back to 1851, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist with Colorado State University. The previous record was Colin on June 5, 2016.

Cristobal continues to move slowly across the Bay of Campeche, bringing life-threatening heavy rain and flooding over portions of Mexico and Central America, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Location: 150 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Movement: southwest at 3 mph