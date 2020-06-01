Forecasters predict an above-average number of storms this hurricane season for the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic.

Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project predicts 16 named storms for the six-month season that starts today. Of those, eight will be hurricanes, including four that will reach Category 3 strength or higher.

The research team, led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell and Jhordanne Jones, says there’s a 44 percent chance a major hurricane, Category 3 or stronger, will hit somewhere along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to Brownsville, Texas. The average odds over the past century are 30 percent.

A typical year, based on records dating back to 1966, brings 12 tropical storms. Of those, six are hurricanes and two are Category 3 or greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. About two hurricanes hit the U.S. during a typical season.

The forecast, released in early April, is similar to one issued in early May by the commercial weather agency Accuweather. Its predicts 14-20 named storms, including seven to 11 hurricanes, four to six of them major.

"New climate model runs show a trend toward La Niña evolving during the second half of the upcoming summer," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, the company’s top hurricane expert. "This would suggest a decrease in the episodes of vertical wind shear, which can limit tropical development and intensification. This new information gives us more confidence of the potential – again, still potential – for a very active season."

Collaborative research by the Colorado State team and the GeoGraphics Laboratory at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts uses records for the entire 20th century along with expected weather conditions to predict the chance a hurricane will hit a given state, parish or county during the coming season. Their predictions:

Louisiana: The state has a 43% chance of being hit by one or more hurricanes and a 10% chance of being struck by a Category 3 or or higher.

Terrebonne: There’s an 8.8% chance a hurricane will make landfall in the parish, 4% for a major one.

Lafourche: The parish has a 3.2% chance of a hurricane landfall, 1.5% for a major one.

All of those odds are above average.

There’s a 46% chance that tropical-storm-force winds of 39-73 mph will impact either parish, the research shows.

Experts acknowledge that forecasting the number, severity or location of hurricanes before a season begins is an inexact science. Most use historical data and seasonal weather conditions to make an educated guess.

"Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them," the Colorado State report says, "and they need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."