The Florida Department of Health has issued the Monday, June 1, 2020 coronavirus report.

Total cases in Florida are now 56,830. The total number of deaths is 2,460, an increase of nine since Sunday.

Okaloosa County saw nine additional cases since Sunday’s report from the FDOH.

Here are the case totals for each county:

Santa Rosa: 247 cases

Okaloosa: 232 cases

Walton: 117 cases

Bay: 100 cases

Holmes: 19 cases

Washington: 58

Gulf: One case, unchanged since Friday

Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Friday

---

These are the death tolls by each county:

Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Friday

Walton: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Bay: Three, unchanged since Friday

Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Washington: Four, unchanged since Friday

Calhoun: Four, unchanged since Friday

Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Friday

CITY BY CITY

Santa Rosa

Milton: 152

Navarre: 40

Gulf Breeze: 30

Pace: 17

Jay: 4

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 91, four more since Sunday

Destin: 35, one more since Sunday

Crestview: 34, one more since Sunday

Niceville: 29

Mary Esther:14, three more since Sunday

Shalimar: 14

Laurel Hill: 3

Eglin AFB: 2

Baker: 2

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 75

Santa Rosa Beach: 16

Freeport: 6

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 67

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven:10

Youngstown: 3

Callaway: 3

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1

Southport: 1

---

Residents of Okaloosa County can be tested for the presence of COVID-19 on the following dates and at the following locations:

---

Tuesday, June 2

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Northwest Florida State College, 100 E College Blvd., Niceville, FL 32578

---

Thursday, June 4

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center. 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

---

Tuesday, June 9

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview, FL 32539

---

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. – noon, Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Dr., Destin, FL 32541

* Dates are subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.

---

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is still available at DOH-Okaloosa for anyone wanting testing, symptoms or no symptoms. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available Monday-Friday.

Symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. Rarely symptoms may include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Antibody (serological) testing is not available at these test sites. The tests will identify the presence of the active virus. It does not identify the presence of antibodies which indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.