Recovery has become Bay County’s normal state of mind. As this readership is well aware, the past 10 years have given us a triple punch beginning with the oil spill, a Cat 5 hurricane and now a pandemic.

I remain proud of our community’s resiliency and the leadership at all levels who work daily to help our citizens overcome the challenges presented to us.

Many positive things are happening but I only wish I had a crystal ball to see what we look like on the other side. One thing is certain, business will be different.

Our visitors have shown how much passion they have for our destination as they risk all to come to Bay County. Construction is booming. which continues to create thousands of jobs. These contractors are always good stewards and believe in supporting our community and paying it forward.

Speaking of construction, our housing market is recovering and our dislocated workers and families are moving back. New business and industry continue to inquire and move into our market. Hats off to all of our local manufacturers who are, in most cases fully operational.

Take a look at all of the road construction projects that are happening around us and again creating jobs. I remember the days when we felt like all the state dollars for road construction were going to south Florida. Not anymore. Bay County is certainly getting its fair share now and along with the infrastructure surtax, we’re getting the job done. It’s painful but it does make me smile to see the tremendous change in our roadways.

Lastly, I have to say thank you to our front line medical workers for the risk they have taken to provide world class healthcare in Bay County. To our friends, family and neighbors who have lost their jobs, I encourage you to stay positive, reach out to those who can help and utilize the opportunities that are available. Many Bay County businesses would welcome you to their team so don’t think you don’t have choices.

To the restaurants, caterers, fast food establishments, thank you for stepping up and going above and beyond to provide food services to our community. Many of whom have donated thousands of dollars in food to provide meals to healthcare workers and those less fortunate. Thank you to the many nonprofits and for-profit businesses that have gone above and beyond to create food drives for those in need.

This is by no means an inclusive list, but we should be proud of ourselves for doing the right thing to help others in need. This comes as no surprise to me as I can’t imagine a more giving community.

The Chamber’s motto started at the beginning of 2018 “Building A Better Bay County”; then Hurricane Michael came to visit and it became “Re-Building A Better Bay County”. Now “Re-building” has a whole new meaning but I know we, the Bay County Chamber and you, our businesses and citizens, are up to the challenge.

Roberts is President of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and a long-time Bay County resident.