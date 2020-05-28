FORT WALTON BEACH — As some sectors of the economy struggled to survive the coronavirus pandemic, Alan Baggett advised the men and women of his industry to keep their collective noses to the grindstone.

“The take away was, ’we are essential, we can work and make a pay check,’ ” said Baggett, the executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

Considered an essential service and operating in a sellers’ market along the Emerald Coast, the real estate business has fared better than most during the COVID-19 crisis, and insiders anticipate only better days going forward.

“The economy took a hit through all of the unknown, and our industry took a dip,” said Kevin Kramer, a sales manager for Resort Quest. “But I don’t see a dip moving forward, I see some great numbers going forward.”

Looking at just the numbers, its hard to say the building industry suffered at all from mid-March through April, the time that the coronavirus brought Florida to a standstill.

The number of construction permits issued and inspections conducted in Okaloosa County matched up fairly well to the year prior, said county Growth Management Director Elliot Kampert. Walton County permit numbers also track well, and in many cases ahead of, those of last year.

“It has been really pretty steady by and large,” Kampert said. “They (construction workers) seem to be busy. When I drive around I see lots of trucks.”

The permit and inspection numbers may even have been propped up to some extent by do-it-yourselfers taking on building projects during the lock-down period, Kampert said.

When the stock market plunged in March, some in the market for high-end homes saw their fortunes diminished and backed off of plans to buy, Baggett said. But the military presence in Okaloosa County insured mid-range priced homes continued to sell.

“The military has helped keep things right. Homes in the $250,000 range are selling all day long,“ he said. ”We didn’t have inventory before COVID-19 and we don’t now.“

Real estate rentals also remained steady during March and April, in a market Bob Hudgins of Coastal Properties said continues do be “really tight” and profitable for property owners.

“Even in April, with our doors closed, we did like 30 leases total,” he said.

With 800 total properties, 30 leases is about an April average, Hudgins said.

The military market will begin expanding locally again soon as travel opens up and personnel begin moving in and out of the area, Kramer said.

He said in mid-May he’s also seen signs of the luxury real estate market beginning to roll again, and recently entertained an inquiry about a $3.5 home on Choctawhatchee Bay.

“There are positive signs, interest rates are low, things are opening up,” Kramer said. “People are happy again. There’s a psychology to all of that, it’s a good sign.”