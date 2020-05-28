It remains uncertain when the nearly 37,000 students in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes will return to public and parochial school classrooms.

One thing is certain, that if and when they do, lots of things will be changed in an effort to minimize the risk that students and school workers will spread the novel coronavirus.

"We are planning to open in the fall, but there's so many contingencies to that, that I cannot say that with a definite," Terrebonne public schools Superintendent Philip Martin said. "There are so many things beyond our control that we just have to wait and see."

Lafourche Superintendent Jarod Martin says much the same in a video message posted to the system’s website.

“There are a lot of things that are unknown,” he said.

Both said the decisions will hinge largely on direction from the state, including the Health and Education departments and the Governor’s Office.

In the meantime, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines for school systems nationwide to consider as the determine if and when to reopen campuses.

“The more people a student or staff member interacts with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the agency says.

At lowest risk are online-only classes. The next level risk comes with in-person classes in which a small group of students stay with a single teacher throughout the day and do not change classrooms or mingle with others. Students remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. The highest risk are traditional classes in which students are not spaced apart and do mix between classes and activities.

The guidelines include a long list of social-distancing and hygiene recommendations for any classroom setting. The agency suggests schools keep desks six feet apart, encourage teachers and students to wear face masks, discourage sharing objects that can’t be disinfected easily and use disposable plates and utensils in the cafeteria. Increased cleaning and disinfecting is called for in both school buildings and buses.

Flexible leave policies are recommended to make it easy for staff and students who are sick to stay home so they don’t risk infecting others. Individual schools might stagger take-in and dismissal times to minimize the number of students and parents coming and going at one time.

The CDC also suggests that online activities get preference over field trips and student assemblies or other large gatherings. “Pursue options to convene sporting events and participation in sports activities in ways that minimizes the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to players, families, coaches, and communities,” the guidelines say.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order required schools to close their campuses starting March 13.

In Terrebonne and Lafourche, Catholic schools switched almost immediately to online instruction, and their roughly 5,000 students finished out the school year that way.

But public schools in Terrebonne, with 17,200 students, and Lafourche, which enrolls 14,600, could not make such a complete switch. Some were able to continue instruction online, but thousands of students lacked computers or internet access.

Both school systems offered packets of printed learning materials parents could pick up outside schools. And Lafourche purchased 2,000 Chromebook computers to enable more students to get instruction online.

Officials say work is already underway to increase the systems’ ability to reach more students online.

Tools like Google Classroom had been used prior to the pandemic, but the sudden need for distance learning changed the technology into a lifeline for some teachers to continue educating their students.

Those unfamiliar to the digital landscape were given crash courses on the medium, and teachers used social media to trade tips and techniques with educators across the country.

"We're going to be teaching some recorded lessons, meeting with them live for teacher calls for questions and stuff like that," said Kristi Deroche, fifth-grade math teacher at Southdown Elementary in Houma.

Some teachers who had a traditional routine for educating students were hesitant to adopt the new tools, Deroche said. And the lack of a physical space to teach students forced teachers to pick up the new technology and discover its possibilities.

"So what I find is sticking around, or will stick around, is people's use of technology," said Deroche. "People are learning so much because they have to."

Aldrain Smith, a fifth-grade teacher of social studies and science at Southdown, took his class on a virtual road trip. Dubbing himself "Mr. Smizzle," after the character Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” Smith placed his cellphone on his Honda Civic’s dashboard and drove from Thibodaux to Houma, recording a storm as it progressed.

"I put my phone on my dashboard so they could watch the weather as I drive," said Smith. "It was a time-lapse video so the students were able to see as the time progressed how the weather went."

Smith uploaded the video onto Google Classroom for the class to see and used it in a lesson about weather.

Google Classroom provides a wide array of tools for students and teachers to communicate and work together. It provides a forum, like those found on social media, for an open line of communication. The virtual classroom also provides documents where all given access can type together.

The program was already being used in the classroom, so students and teachers were at least somewhat familiar with it, said Lydia Landry, principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma.

"A group of four kids can be working on a project together," said Landry. "The most amazing thing about it is that every kid with an email address gets a drive."

This cloud drive allows for any work being done to be saved online and becomes accessible from any computer given access.

The virtual classroom offers many benefits, but it also has its drawbacks. Because the students cannot be observed performing their tasks, all assignments must be assumed to be open-book.

"It's just not as personal. I don't see my students, I'm not doing that part, and that's what I don't like about it," said Erin Bourgeois, who teaches second grade at St. Bernadette.

"Google Forms creates quizzes for me so I can actually still kind of test the student to where it grades it for me," Bourgeois said. "You don't know how much assistance they are getting at home, also. Some students are getting none, some are getting more than what they would get at school. It's hard to gauge their exact understanding."