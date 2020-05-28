The child ran to a neighbor’s house to get help after he was unable to wake up Ferguson.

CRESTVIEW — A 44-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm after she intentionally took a prescribed narcotic in the presence of a child.

At about 2:45 a.m. last Tuesday, Angela Ferguson lost consciousness after “willfully and knowingly” snorting Percocet, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said at the time of the incident, Ferguson was the only adult in the home. The child was left without any care or supervision. NARCAN and other life-saving measures were administered to Ferguson, and she woke up.

Ferguson was released on a $2,500 bond.