The Florida Department of Health has released the Thursday May 28, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.

Okaloosa County had one new case since Wednesday according to FDOH, bring the total number of cases to 199.

Santa Rosa, Walton and Bay counties did not report any new cases on Thursday.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 53,285

Total deaths: 2,364

Hospitalizations: 9,795

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 237, (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 199, (6 deaths)

Bay: 97 (3 deaths)

Walton: 109, (9 deaths)

Washington: 51, (3 deaths)

Holmes: 18,

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

_____________

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY (As of Tuesday May 27)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 123

Navarre: 37

Gulf Breeze: 27

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 72

Destin: 32

Crestview: 29

Niceville: 24

Shalimar: 13

Mary Esther: 10

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 71

Santa Rosa Beach: 13

Freeport: 5

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 64

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 10

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1