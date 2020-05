LYNN HAVEN — A Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Lynn Haven was among three winning tickets in Sunday night’s drawing, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Express Lane #222, at 4707 Highway 389 in Lynn Haven. Two other tickets were sold in Port St. Lucie and Coral Springs. Each ticket is worth $55,605.21

The winning numbers were 10-12-17-23-27.