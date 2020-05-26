On Sunday afternoon, a middle-aged man was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was rescued by South Walton Fire District lifeguards while at an unguarded beach.

This was one of about 41 rescues the South Walton Fire District saw over Memorial Day Weekend, said South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan.

►RELATED: Nine rescued in Destin near East Pass after reported capsized boat (VIDEO)

“We had challenges,” Vaughan said. “It was probably one of the busiest weekends we’ve ever seen.”

Vaughan said there were upwards of 50,000 people on the South Walton beaches.

“Our lifeguards did an amazing job,” Vaughan said.

Okaloosa Island and Destin also saw higher than normal numbers of beachgoers.

►RELATED: Boater helps rescue 3 in Destin East Pass on Sunday (VIDEO)

Joe D'Agostino, beach safety division chief for the Destin Fire Control District, said he thinks attendance on the beaches rose because of the lack of other options for social interaction. But, he also noted that individuals were more compliant of the beach safety rules.

“I think they were just happy to be doing something outside as opposed to being cooped up inside the house,” he said.

D’Agostino said Destin saw no drownings, but there were 54 rescues this past weekend with around 45,000 people on the beaches between Friday and Monday.

►RELATED: PHOTOS: 9 people rescued in or around Destin East Pass

Along with high numbers of people, weather conditions made swimming near impossible. Throughout the weekend, red flags were in effect on Okaloosa, Destin and the South Walton beaches.

On Monday, Okaloosa Island also saw purple flags flying because Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish, said Chief Rich Huffnagle.

Huffnagle also said of the 20,000 people, there were only 10 rescues, and most beachgoers followed the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines.

“Overall, good numbers of people that were for the most part being safe ... and enjoying Memorial Weekend, said Huffnagle.

While Okaloosa Island beachgoers were staying a safe distance apart, other areas were not, said Michele Nicholson, public information officer for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Most people on Crab Island were not paying any heed to social distancing,” she said.

She also said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also received 2,600 calls this past weekend for a number of incidents related to the festivities.

OCSO received 13 calls for distressed swimmers and 11 distressed boaters along with at least eight arrests for boating under the influence. Deputies also handled calls for alcohol offenses, boating complaints, boat crashes, thefts, and lewd and indecent exposure.

“It was busy for everybody,” said Nicholson.