Although last Thursday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Niceville was canceled because of weather, Okaloosa County resumed testing Tuesday at a temporary drive-thru clinic set up in front of the EMS Station 5 in Baker.

►RELATED: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Walton reports 9th death- Niceville, FWB report more cases over the weekend

Medical personnel with Okaloosa County’s Emergency Medical Services and Public Health Department were able to perform nasal-swab testing on all 170 people who showed up at the site Tuesday.

Tuesday’s drive-thru clinic in Baker is the third such event completed by Okaloosa County since it began providing free COVID-19 testing on May 14. A total of 330 people were tested in Crestview on that date and another 330 were tested in a drive-thru clinic set up in Destin on May 19.

The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for Thursday, May 28 at the Fort Walton Beach campus of Northwest Florida State College, located at 1170 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Free nasal-swab testing is available to community residents with or without symptoms. No pre-screening is required. Children can be tested with parent or legal guardian present, provided they can be tested without needing to be restrained. A maximum of five people per vehicle may be tested and all occupants must remain inside the vehicle the entire time. Please bring a government-issued identification.

For more information contact the Okaloosa County Department of Health at 850-344-0566 Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.