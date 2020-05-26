The Florida Department of Health has released the Tuesday May 26, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.
Another death has been reported in Walton County. This brings the total number of deaths to nine. All of the deaths are from a long-term care facility.
The latest death is a 73-year-old male Walton County resident.
Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs is the only long-term care facility listed on the report from FDOH.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 52, 255
Total deaths: 2,259, an increase of 7 over Monday
Hospitalizations: 9,482 an increase of 58 over Monday
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 209, one more over Monday (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 194, one more over Monday (6 deaths)
Bay: 97 (3 deaths)
Walton: 108, (9 deaths, one more over Monday)
Washington: 50, - five more over Monday (2 deaths)
Holmes: 18, four more over Monday
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
_____________
BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY
Santa Rosa
Milton: 123
Navarre: 37
Gulf Breeze: 27
Pace:16
Jay: 2
Missing: 1
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 72
Destin: 32
Crestview: 29
Niceville: 24
Shalimar: 13
Mary Esther: 10
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Baker: 1
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 71
Santa Rosa Beach: 13
Freeport: 5
Miramar Beach: 3
Paxton: 1
Point Washington: 1
Bay
Panama City: 64
Panama City Beach: 12
Lynn Haven: 10
Callaway:3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1