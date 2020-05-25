The Florida Department of Health has released the Monday May 25, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.

Santa Rosa, Bay, Walton and Washington counties reported more cases Since Sunday.

No new deaths were reported east of Escambia County.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 51,746, an increase of 879 over Sunday

Total deaths: 2,252, an increase of 15 over Sunday

Hospitalizations: 9,424, an increase of 43 over Sunday

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 208, one more over Sunday (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 193, (6 deaths)

Bay: 97, two more over Sunday (3 deaths)

Walton: 108, two more over Sunday (8 deaths, one more over Saturday)

Washington: 45, - 19 more over Friday (1 death)

Holmes: 14

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

_____________

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY ( As of Sunday May 24)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 123

Navarre: 35

Gulf Breeze: 26

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 72

Destin: 32

Crestview: 29

Niceville: 23

Shalimar: 13

Mary Esther: 10

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 70

Santa Rosa Beach: 12

Freeport: 5

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 62

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 8

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1