The Florida Department of Health has released the Monday May 25, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.
Santa Rosa, Bay, Walton and Washington counties reported more cases Since Sunday.
No new deaths were reported east of Escambia County.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 51,746, an increase of 879 over Sunday
Total deaths: 2,252, an increase of 15 over Sunday
Hospitalizations: 9,424, an increase of 43 over Sunday
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 208, one more over Sunday (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 193, (6 deaths)
Bay: 97, two more over Sunday (3 deaths)
Walton: 108, two more over Sunday (8 deaths, one more over Saturday)
Washington: 45, - 19 more over Friday (1 death)
Holmes: 14
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
_____________
BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY ( As of Sunday May 24)
Santa Rosa
Milton: 123
Navarre: 35
Gulf Breeze: 26
Pace:16
Jay: 2
Missing: 1
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 72
Destin: 32
Crestview: 29
Niceville: 23
Shalimar: 13
Mary Esther: 10
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Baker: 1
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 70
Santa Rosa Beach: 12
Freeport: 5
Miramar Beach: 3
Paxton: 1
Point Washington: 1
Bay
Panama City: 62
Panama City Beach: 12
Lynn Haven: 8
Callaway:3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1