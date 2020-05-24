FORT WALTON BEACH — Because of a staffing shortage, not all three local visitor centers are back in operation.

The centers, as well as various other public facilities and services throughout Okaloosa County, were closed or made unavailable to the public in March as a way to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The County Commission recently agreed the visitor centers could reopen on May 13. The county Tourist Development Department-operated centers are located in a kiosk at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, in a stand-alone building next to Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island, and in the city of Fort Walton Beach-owned Gulfview Hotel building downtown.

But, “We are not staffing (the center in) the Gulfview at this point as we are short-staffed,” TDD Director Jennifer Adams said Friday.

She did not have an estimated reopening date.

The historic, two-story Gulfview Hotel building was moved to its current spot at 115 Miracle Strip Parkway S.E., just west of Harris Insurance Services, two years ago from its original location a quarter mile to the west.

The top floor contains leased offices while the ground floor is filled with the visitor center, the Billy Bowlegs Museum, a conference room and a gift shop. The shop was set up by the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The first-floor doors have remained locked since the early days of the pandemic, which means the museum and gift shop have been closed along with the visitor center.

Before the building was relocated, city officials mentioned a café as being one of the possible first-floor features of the building in its new spot.

“A cafe would be an option if space becomes available,” city spokesman Doug Rainer said.

While the hours of operation of the visitor center at the airport vary depending on flight schedules, the center on Okaloosa Island is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Overall, “Visitation is slow since we opened but is steadily building back up,” Adams said. “We are experiencing above-average call volumes as the STR (short-term rental) ban has been lifted (by the governor) and visitors are allowed to vacation again.”

To protect staff and visitors from the coronavirus, county officials have implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule for the visitor center in the airport kiosk and for the center in the stand-alone building on the island.

Also at the latter site, “We only allow a certain number of guests inside the building and we have marked out ample distance markers on the floor for social distancing,” Adams said.