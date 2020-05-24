A motorist on U.S. Highway 98 in Florosa Friday night spotted a 2-year-old child wearing a diaper walking across U.S. Highway 98 alone around 11:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy familiar with the neighborhood went to a home where he knew there were young children and noticed a garage door and interior door open, the release said.

A man inside said he had put the toddler in bed and was checking emails and didn’t realize the boy had left. The deputy noted it was the second time in the past three days it had happened. The first time he said he found the child in a parking lot of a nearby car wash, the release said.

Deputies noted the man had not taken any extra precautions since the first incident to prevent the toddler escaping, and had also left the garage door open.

43-year old Micah Adkins is charged with one count of child neglect.