The Florida Department of Health has released the Sunday May 24, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.

Walton County has reported another death since Saturday. This is the eighth total death in the county from coronavirus. All of the deaths have come from a long-term care facility, according to FDOH.

The latest death is an 81-year-old male who died on May 23, according to FDOH.

FDOH is reporting only one long-term care facility with cases in Walton County.

Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has 27 residents and 30 staff members infected with the virus, according to a May 22 report from FDOH.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 50, 867 an increase of 740 over Saturday

Total deaths: 2,237 an increase of 5 over Saturday

Hospitalizations: 9,381, an increase of 71 over Saturday

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 207 (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 193, (6 deaths)

Bay: 95, (3 deaths)

Walton: 106, (8 deaths, one more over Saturday)

Washington: 26, two more over Friday (1 death)

Holmes: 14

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

_____________

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY (As of Friday May 22)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 123

Navarre: 35

Gulf Breeze: 26

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 72

Destin: 32

Crestview: 29

Niceville: 23

Shalimar: 13

Mary Esther: 10

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 70

Santa Rosa Beach: 12

Freeport: 5

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 62

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 8

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1