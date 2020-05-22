DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has reported that nine people were rescued from the East Pass on Friday.

About 3 p.m., marine units with the Sheriff’s Office were called out to reports of a flipped boat, a post on the OCSO Facebook page said.

A video from the OCSO shows boaters in apparent distress near pipes related to the current dredging operations in the area.

Responders with OCSO, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Destin Beach Safety helped in the rescues, the post said.

“Initial reports indicate there were some minor injuries, but all passengers were recovered safely,” said the post.