The Florida Department of Health has released the Friday May 22, 2020 coronavirus report.
No new deaths have been reported east of Escambia County in the panhandle.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 49,451
Total deaths: 2,190
Hospitalizations: 9,117
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 202 (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 185 (6 deaths)
Bay: 92 (3 deaths)
Walton: 100 (7 deaths)
Washington: 24, (1 death)
Holmes: 16,
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY
Santa Rosa
Milton: 119
Navarre: 35
Gulf Breeze: 26
Pace:16
Jay: 2
Missing: 1
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 69
Destin: 32
Crestview: 27
Niceville: 23
Shalimar: 13
Mary Esther: 9
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Baker: 1
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 65
Santa Rosa Beach: 12
Freeport: 5
Miramar Beach: 3
Paxton: 1
Bay
Panama City: 61
Panama City Beach: 12
Lynn Haven: 8
Callaway:3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1