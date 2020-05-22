The Florida Department of Health has released the Friday May 22, 2020 coronavirus report.

No new deaths have been reported east of Escambia County in the panhandle.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: (May 21) New COVID-19 deaths reported in Walton, Okaloosa counties

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: Walton nursing home saying little about county’s first COVID-19 death

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 49,451

Total deaths: 2,190

Hospitalizations: 9,117

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 202 (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 185 (6 deaths)

Bay: 92 (3 deaths)

Walton: 100 (7 deaths)

Washington: 24, (1 death)

Holmes: 16,

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY

Santa Rosa

Milton: 119

Navarre: 35

Gulf Breeze: 26

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 69

Destin: 32

Crestview: 27

Niceville: 23

Shalimar: 13

Mary Esther: 9

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 65

Santa Rosa Beach: 12

Freeport: 5

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Bay

Panama City: 61

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 8

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1