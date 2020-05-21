Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Colonel Terry Daigre, said that a traffic stop on La. 182 resulted in two people being arrested for narcotics and weapons violations.

On Tuesday evening 5-19-20, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 182. This stop was due to illegal window tint. The driver of this vehicle was identified as Jenee Duplantis (a 32-year-old White Female from Dularge) The passenger was identified as Derrick Neville (a 38-year-old Black Male from Dularge).

Upon approaching the vehicle Agents observed Neville attempting to conceal a bag of suspected illegal narcotics in the front of his pants. Through the course of this investigation both occupants were removed from the vehicle and searched.

Agents recovered the bag that Neville was seen concealing in his pants. This bag contained one larger bag of suspected Heroin, a smaller bag with multiple individual wrapped doses of suspected Heroin, and a small bag of suspected Marijuana. Neville also had a loaded .22 caliber handgun, Just over $1,700.00 of U.S. Currency, and some narcotic paraphernalia in his possession. The firearm had previously been reported as stolen.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a suspected Ecstasy pill, a Clindamycin Hydrochloride pill, an unidentified pill (pending testing), $190.00 of U.S. Currency, and additional narcotic paraphernalia. Agents also discovered that someone was attempting to destroy evidence of the illegal narcotics prior to stopping.

Both Duplantis and Neville were arrested. They were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed. When Neville underwent the search of his booking process Corrections Staff recovered an additional Clindamycin Hydrochloride pill and a bag of suspected Heroin from his Anus area.

Duplantis was arrested for Illegal Window Tint, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Possession Of A Legend Drug, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5,000.00.

Neville was arrested for Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of MDMA, Possession Of A Legend Drug, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S.. Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, and Taking Contraband Into A Penal Institution. His bone was set at $200,000.