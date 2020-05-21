A NASA business jet landed at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. They will fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

A NASA business jet descended into Kennedy Space Center airspace Wednesday, its touchdown signaling the kickoff of a packed schedule for its astronaut passengers.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, both spaceflight veterans, landed at KSC's former shuttle runway just before 4 p.m., eventually greeted by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and KSC Director Bob Cabana. The flight was organized in such a way to keep them safely distanced from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike the Gulfstream III that flew them from Houston to the Space Coast, their next ride looks like something out of science fiction: SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which will host humans for the first time when it launches from pad 39A on May 27. The mission to the International Space Station, known as Demo-2, is targeting 4:33 p.m. for liftoff.

"Both Doug and I are really excited to be here," Behnken, an Air Force colonel and former shuttle astronaut, said after landing. "As graduates of military test pilot schools, if you gave us one thing we could have put on our list of dream jobs we could have had some day, it would have been to be aboard a new spacecraft."

The mission to launch astronauts from U.S. soil is nearly a decade in the making. The capability disappeared with the space shuttle program's last flight in July 2011, forcing NASA to buy seats on Russian Soyuz spacecraft until its investments in commercial companies came through. First up to the plate is SpaceX, but Boeing and its Starliner capsule were also selected as part of the program.

"It's just an amazing vehicle, but it's definitely not the space shuttle in many ways. It's much smaller, but it's a capsule. It's state-of-the-art from a technology standpoint," Hurley, a retired Marine Corps colonel who flew on the last space shuttle mission, said of Crew Dragon. "We are so excited to be in a real spaceship and not the simulator here in just a week."

Until launch next week, the duo will continue their training and rehearsals. They'll conduct fit tests with SpaceX's spacesuits; ride out to the pad in Tesla Model X SUVs just like on launch day; and spend time in the Crew Dragon capsule now at pad 39A. All the while, they'll follow stringent quarantine procedures and regularly get tested for COVID-19 before their flight to the ISS.

Sometime this week, their families – also observing strict quarantine – will arrive to join them. They'll likely spend time in the famous "Astronaut Beach House," a spot where astronauts from Gemini to Apollo to space shuttle would gather to socialize and work.

"Maybe we'll get a chance to go and visit that facility and maybe start a tradition or two out there with our families as a part of the new era that we're embarking on," Behnken said.

On Thursday, the critical flight readiness review will take place – if all is "go," that gives teams permission to proceed with operations until the launch readiness review, which is tentatively slated for Monday.

This weekend, the Space Force is expected to release a weather forecast for the instantaneous launch window, meaning that Falcon 9 has to launch at exactly 4:33 p.m. or push to the backup date of May 30.

