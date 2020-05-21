Students can expect daily temperature checks, bigger classrooms, and staggered schedules.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is preparing for take-off.

On Thursday, the school announced that it would reopen its Daytona Beach campus to students on June 30 after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university’s Board of Trustees unanimously supported the decision, which will make ERAU one of the first universities or colleges in the country to fully reopen.

“Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is well positioned for this next step,” said Board Chairman Mori Hosseini. “Our safety focus is unparalleled. We believe that a structured, cautious return to normal operations will provide a platform for our institution’s long-term success and better prepare us for the fall semester.”

While the Embry-Riddle campus will be among the first in the country to reopen to students, operations will not be the same as before the pandemic.

All students and teachers on campus must wear cloth face coverings, classroom capacity will be limited, and class schedules will be adjusted to minimize contact between students and faculty.

Other key elements of the school’s “Summer B” plan include mandatory daily wellness checks, pre-screening for all returning students, and visible ID badges to be worn at all times.

Embry-Riddle President Dr. Barry Butler said enrollment for summer classes includes around 1,000 students, compared to the nearly 7,000 during the fall and spring semesters.

“To be going through this transition with a full load of fall students is significant,” Butler said. “Our feeling is, let’s learn something over the summer. What works? What needs to be fine-tuned? Our summer enrollment is about 17-18% of what we have in the fall so it’s a good number to work with.”

Butler said the noticeable changes when campus reopens next month will be the health screenings and room size. The university is planning to use larger rooms in the administration building as classrooms for the summer, while students and faculty will go through daily temperature screenings upon entry.

“It’s mandatory for everybody on campus, even visitors,” Butler said. “We have a number of temperature scanners at different locations. After that, you run your ID card through a reader and it gets you in the database saying that you have been checked that day. Then we give the individual a colored wristband or sticker to put on your badge.

“So, if today’s (color) is blue, and you see someone who doesn’t have a blue sticker or wristband that means they haven’t had their temperature checked.”

Other changes students can expect include plexiglass barriers at multiple locations throughout campus, staggered schedules to decrease foot-traffic, and longer days.

“We have to get into a model now of teaching later into the evening and starting earlier so we have more time-slots available,” said Butler, adding that residence hall capacities will also be limited. “We’re also looking at Saturdays as an option and we’re looking at staggered scheduling. Maybe you have classes starting and stopping at different times? We’re exploring all those ideas right now.

“We’re just looking at any way to avoid crowds.”

While Embry-Riddle, Bethune-Cookman and Stetson closed their campuses to in-person instruction in March due to COVID-19, ERAU did resume flight operations at both campuses earlier this month.

Stetson and B-CU have not yet announced when in-person instruction will resume, but both have said they expect to reopen for the fall semester.

Classes at Daytona State College, meanwhile, remain virtual and the school has not yet announced its future plans.

Abbey Baltzegar, an ERAU senior set to graduate this year, has worked at the school as a flight instructor over the past two weeks.

“I’m looking forward to getting people back on campus,” she said. “When we got the phone call (in March) saying we weren’t going to resume classes, we were all on spring break. So when we left it was a ‘See you in a week’ type of goodbye instead of a ‘I may not see you again’ one. It’s exciting.”

Since returning to campus earlier this month, Baltzegar said it didn’t take long to adapt to the new guidelines. Now, she said, it’s become second nature.

“You’ll have to wear a wristband, so you may end up with a tan-line. That might be the worst thing that’s going to happen,” she said with a laugh. “Getting your temperature checked, that’s a two-minute process. Off-campus students may have to commute a little earlier because they have to get their wellness checks before they go to class.

“There will definitely be some learning-curves, but I don’t think it’ll be anything too dramatic.”

For Butler, it’s a good first step. It’s also one that will be carefully watched with the fall semester just months away.

“We’re dipping our toe in the water,” he said. “We’re going to learn this summer what works and what doesn’t work, and then we’ll use that going into the fall.”

