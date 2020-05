FORT WALTON BEACH -- Fort Walton Beach Police Officers responded to the report of a deceased individual near 28 Miracle Strip Parkway SW Tuesday night just before 7 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

Officers located the deceased individual, Bobby Jackson, a 68-year-old Fort Walton Beach man, in the water. No foul play is suspected. The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Zbikowski at 850-833-9546.