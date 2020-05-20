This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Due to inclement weather, the drive-thru testing schedule for Thursday, May 21 at Mossy Head Elementary School has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, according to a press release from the county.

Additionally, a drive-thru testing site has been announced for Paxton on Thursday, May 28.The event will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the DOH-Walton Paxton Branch at 21505 US Highway 331 North in Laurel Hill.