Safety investigators are continuing to evaluate the wreckage of an F-22 Raptor that crashed Friday morning on the Eglin Air Force Base reservation.

EGLIN AFB — An interim safety investigation board is continuing to work at the site on the Eglin Air Force Base reservation where an F-22 Raptor fighter jet crashed Friday morning, base officials said in a Tuesday email responding to questions from the Daily News.

RELATED: F-22 Raptor crashes on Eglin reservation; pilot ejects safely

The F-22 Raptor, part of the 325th Fighter Wing, was on a routine training mission with the 33rd Fighter Wing when it crashed at about 9:15 a.m. Friday in a closed area of the Eglin reservation about 12 miles northeast of the main section of the sprawling base.

Eglin AFB officials thus far have declined to provide specific information on the nature of the training mission

Raptors from the 325th Fighter Wing, based at nearby Tyndall Air Force Base, were relocated to Eglin AFB as Hurricane Michael bore down on the Panama City base in October 2018, laying waste to the facility.

The F-22 pilot, whose name was not released in the Tuesday email, safely ejected from the jet and was subsequently treated at the base hospital.

RELATED: F-22 Raptors arrive at Eglin after Hurricane Michael in 2018

"The aircraft debris has not yet been removed," according to the Eglin email, routed through the base public affairs office after being circulated to base personnel with knowledge of the ongoing crash investigation.

"The interim safety investigation board is in control of the crash scene and will not move the debris until they can ensure all evidence is preserved to assist in establishing the cause of the accident," the email continued. It is not yet known where the aircraft debris will be stored, the email noted.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The F-22 Raptor was equipped with a "black box" — a device that stores information on the dynamics of an aircraft’s flight — but Eglin officials would not say whether it had been recovered from the crash site.

"The mishap is currently under investigation," the email stated in part, going on to note, "we cannot comment on its (the black box) recovery at this time."

Eglin officials did say, however, that there were no live munitions aboard the F-22 when it crashed.

Officials also said that the safety investigation board convened to look into the crash — one of two boards that will have a role in investigating the incident — has begun its work.

"Their role is to collect evidence to understand what happened to prevent future mishaps," the Eglin email explained. Any report filed by the safety investigation board will not be released to the public.

That’s not the case with an accident investigation board, which will attempt to determine a specific cause of the crash. That board, the email noted, "will provide releasable information on the crash."

It can take months, or years, in some cases, for an accident investigation board report to be completed and released.