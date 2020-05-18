Eager for a return to at least a semblance of normalcy, gym aficionados flock to Northwest Florida workout centers to resume their old routines - with a few new wrinkles.

OKALOOSA COUNTY — Greeted at the door by staff members, gym patrons were excited to get off the couch and back into their fitness routines Monday.

Jeff Harris, the owner of a Fort Walton Beach running store and a Gold’s Gym member, said it was harder to get motivated at home because of the distractions.

“For me ... to come out and get to the gym, I get a much better workout,” Harris said.

Gold’s Gym in Fort Walton Beach, off Eglin Parkway, reopened for the first time Monday with added safety measures and protocols.

Robert Reagan, general manager of Gold’s, said masks are required by staff and highly encouraged for members and guests.

The number of people allowed in the gym at a time is 50%, and signs were added to every other machine to allow for social distancing. Extra sanitizing stations were also added throughout the gym.

At 1 p.m. every day, the gym will be closed to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. Members already in the gym will be allowed to finish their workouts, but those not already inside will not be allowed to enter.

Reagan said reopening Gold’s will benefit both the physical and mental health of its members.

“Being able to let help people come back in is huge honestly,” he said. ”Having an outlet like the gym is a really positive thing.“

M3 Strength & Conditioning on Audrey Drive also reopened for a variety of classes, including an athletic strength and conditioning class.

“It feels great,” said J.P. Mikhael, owner of M3. “ These kids need it.”

Most of the students in one of his Monday morning strength and conditioning classes are football players, so it’s important for them to continue practicing in some capacity while school practices are unavailable, Mikhael said.

Before M3 reopened, the facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized. He also plans to hold classes outside, dependent on the weather, and is looking into splitting up classes to encourage social distancing.

He is also continuing to conduct virtual workouts for those who are not ready to return to group workouts.

Rock Out Climbing Gym reopened Monday for members only. Owner Ken Sheyka said because members of the gym continued to pay their dues during the quarantine, the gym wanted to thank them by having a members-only day.

The Destin rock climbing-style gym will be open for normal hours on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty relieving to feel a little bit of normalcy,” Sheyka said.

