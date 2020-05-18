HOLMES COUNTY - 11 subjects were arrested Thursday, May 14, as the result of a search warrant and undercover operation conducted in the Hickory Hill area by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested and charged as a result of operation were:
Jakob W. Scholl, 30, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine
Kevin G. Welmon, 39, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine
Tracy D. Cooper, 47, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Violation of state probation
Amber L. Owens, 25, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine
James R. Cassidy Jr., 32, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine
Edward L. Howard, 28, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine
Jordan A. Butler, 30, of Westville - Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
Leeazia M. Taylor, 26, of Westville - Possession of drug paraphernalia and Evidence tampering/destroying
Tavoris M. Godwin, 32, of Westville - Possession of methamphetamine
Jimmy Phillip Ryals, 40, of Bonifay - Purchase of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams
Michael Allen Thompson, 28, of Caryville - Possession of Klonipin without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams