Two men were arrested last week in connection with a string of local bicycle thefts, authorities said.

Rene Joseph Davis, 49, of Houma, and Patrick Ryan Ledet, 26, listed as homeless, are charged with simple burglary, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Ledet was additionally charged with a probation violation.

The investigation, which was a collaborative effort between the Houma Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the recovery of at least five bicycles and other stolen items, authorities said.

Terrebonne deputies and Houma Police detectives began investigating a burglary at a major sporting goods retail store on Martin Luther King Boulevard on May 12. The intruders stole bicycles and other items, authorities said.

Investigators believed that a man who was seen riding a bike was connected to the theft and further investigation showed that the suspect and another individual entered the business when it was closed and stole the merchandise.

Davis was taken into custody Tuesday and Ledet was arrested Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both men were booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail. Ledet is being held on a $28,000 bond and Davis’ bond was set at $25,000.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said the investigation is an example of different law enforcement agencies working together for the betterment of the community.

"This case is a great example of how well our deputies and detectives as well as Houma Police Department personnel work together to achieve positive results for the public we serve," Larpenter said.