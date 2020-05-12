This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health has issued the Tuesday, May 12 coronavirus report.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported east of Escambia County.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 41,923, an increase of 941 over Monday
Total deaths: 1,779 , 44 more since Monday
Hospitalizations: 7,418, an increase of 194 over Monday
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 179, three more than Monday (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 169 (5 deaths)
Bay: 77, one more over Monday (3 deaths)
Walton: 66, one more over Monday (2 deaths)
Washington: 12
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida.
Santa Rosa
Milton: 99, two more over Monday
Navarre: 33
Gulf Breeze: 25, one more over Monday
Pace: 16
Jay: 2
Missing: 2
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 65
Destin: 31
Niceville: 23
Crestview: 20
Shalimar: 12
Mary Esther: 8
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Walton
Santa Rosa Beach: 11
DeFuniak Springs: 34, one more over Monday
Freeport: 4
Miramar Beach: 3
Missing: 2
Paxton: 1
Bay
Panama City Beach: 12
Panama City: 49, one more over Monday
Lynn Haven: 6
Callaway: 3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1