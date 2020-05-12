This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health has issued the Tuesday, May 12 coronavirus report.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported east of Escambia County.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 41,923, an increase of 941 over Monday

Total deaths: 1,779 , 44 more since Monday

Hospitalizations: 7,418, an increase of 194 over Monday

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 179, three more than Monday (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 169 (5 deaths)

Bay: 77, one more over Monday (3 deaths)

Walton: 66, one more over Monday (2 deaths)

Washington: 12

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida.

Santa Rosa

Milton: 99, two more over Monday

Navarre: 33

Gulf Breeze: 25, one more over Monday

Pace: 16

Jay: 2

Missing: 2

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 65

Destin: 31

Niceville: 23

Crestview: 20

Shalimar: 12

Mary Esther: 8

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Walton

Santa Rosa Beach: 11

DeFuniak Springs: 34, one more over Monday

Freeport: 4

Miramar Beach: 3

Missing: 2

Paxton: 1

Bay

Panama City Beach: 12

Panama City: 49, one more over Monday

Lynn Haven: 6

Callaway: 3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1