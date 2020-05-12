This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed its first new COVID-19 case in more than a week, health officials announced on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patient is a 70-year-old man and county resident. The new patient brings the county’s total count to 77 COVID-19 cases, including 76 residents and one non-resident. Three residents with the virus have died.

The county had its last reported case on May 3. The state began its phased reopening plan on May 4 to help reduce the economic downturn created by the pandemic.

The health department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Overall, 4% of people tested in the county have garnered positive results for the virus. Of the 1,943 tests processed so far, there have been 1,864 negative results.

The homes of the 76 positive Bay County residents include; 49 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and three in Callaway.

Meanwhile, the county has further increased testing starting today as part of the state health department’s goal to test 2% of the population in keeping with Florida’s phase one reopening strategy. To meet this goal, the county health department will coordinate with community partners to expand daily testing. Initially, the primary focus will be virus testing from nasal swabs to help identify people who need contract tracing.

The new testing locations include a mobile testing site that is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting today at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. The other new site will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Thursday at Gulf Beach Baptist. Both sites will be free and there will be no requirements to get tested.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

The free StrongerThanC19 app is available to both iOS and Android users and can be downloaded from the Apple or Google app stores.

