The Mobile office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the western Florida Panhandle.

A red flag warning means conditions are ideal for the rapid spread of wildfires.

Low humidity and gusty winds are expected this afternoon.

The warning is in effect from 1-7 p.m.

Winds gusting to 20 mph from the north and humidity percentages in the 20-25 percent range are possible.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.