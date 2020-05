A single-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a Fort Payne man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers.

Joseph Edwin Dean, 43, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 and struck and embankment.

Dean, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in the city limits of Collinsville.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.