State officials have known about the problems for years. The agency’s critics now point to four audits by the state’s Auditor General dating back to 2013 as evidence of systemic bureaucratic ineptitude and disregard for the needy.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



In 2012, Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott re-branded the state’s unemployment insurance program. As part of Scott’s plan to run the state like a business, the program would be called Reemployment Assistance.

The semantic change represented a shift from the notion of government helping jobless workers pay rent and put food on the table to instead putting an end to government handouts and getting the workforce off unemployment as quickly as possible.

With the new name came tax perks for employers and misery for the jobless. Cuts to benefits and an onerous new eligibility process were made worse when the Department of Economic Opportunity modernized its computer system, also during Scott’s first gubernatorial term.

Today, after seven years of tweaks, scathing audits and unheeded warnings, the rebranded Reemployment Assistance Program is being slammed for low weekly payments and its computer system, called CONNECT, is being blamed for untold frustration and suffering of hundreds of thousands of Floridians left jobless by the coronavirus business shutdown.

“My son wants us to sell everything we own and buy an RV so at least we have a roof over our head and we can keep the pets,” said Karin Smith, a single-mother in Jupiter who applied for benefits on CONNECT on March 29. “The unemployment system is unreal.”

Smith, a self-employed consultant, said she checks and re-checks her CONNECT account daily. With a disabled teenage son and caring for her 3-year-old nephew, whose mother is on a ventilator in New York, Smith is desperate for unemployment benefits.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

She called and sent emails to her elected officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, and got no help. After hours on hold, she finally got through to the DEO. The woman she spoke with changed Smith’s application from March 29 to April 1 to expedite her claim.The woman said she would call Smith again but never did.

A month later, still no check and no response. Disheartened, Smith formed a Facebook group called How to be Homeless: Resources for Florida’s Unemployed, to commiserate with other jobless workers.

The problems Smith encountered are not new.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

Officials at DEO have known about them for years. The agency’s critics now point to four audits by the state’s Auditor General dating back to 2013 as evidence systemic bureaucratic ineptitude and disregard for the needy.

“What troubled me is you are seeing the same things,” said state Sen. Lori Berman, Democrat representing Boynton Beach. Berman was a member of the state House when CONNECT went online in 2013.

Berman says the hardship are no surprise, but still painful to listen to. Two of her three staffers, work exclusively on answering calls from constituents and trying to help. Sometimes, all they can do is listen through the tears, Berman said.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

“They have known all along there were major flaws,” Berman said. “Nothing was done.”

That has left Florida ranked among the worst states to be unemployed. During Scott’s eight years in office, the $275 maximum weekly benefit was not increased and the weeks paid decreased from 26 weeks to 12 weeks. A skills test and proof of job searches were also required.

“I would say it was uniquely designed to fail workers,” said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. “It’s just not user friendly.”

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

In 2010, Florida selected Deloitte Consulting, one of the nation’s largest information technology firms, to replace its 35-year-old mainframe system. The firm had powerful connections in Tallahassee, including Republican lobbyist Brian Ballard, and had already secured $215 million in contracts with other state agencies.

Projects ranged from the Department of Revenue’s child support enforcement system to the food stamp system program for the Department of Children and Families.The Project CONNECT contract would bring in another $77 million — $14 million more than the original contract.

Deloitte fell behind on Project Connect and by mid-2012 the state was threatening to cancel the contract. Deloitte changed the project’s management team and the state agreed to a 10-month extension.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

CONNECT then went live on Oct. 15, 2013. A day later, social media was filled with complaints. The system sometimes failed to recognize PIN and Social Security numbers. There were error messages and annoying glitches.Attempts to call the DEO resulted in lengthy waits.

Complaints that mirror those heard today.

But CONNECT was not the state employment department’s only problem. Even as the system was installed, a 2013 audit identified seven issues with tech protocols that would later compound problems with CONNECT. Most dealt with security, including employee access to sensitive data, security of the data itself and the documentation of changes to the system.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();

At the end of 2013, the state withheld a $3 million payment and imposed $15,000- per-business-day fine for failing to deliver a fully functioning system. In January 2014, the department agreed to a $365,000 contract with a second vendor to help Deloitte debug the flaws with CONNECT.

Still, six years later, a 2019 audit would find some of those issues still had not been resolved.

Compounding the problems were new requirements enacted by Scott. Those seeking unemployment benefits would have to file online. Paper and phone applications were no longer accepted. With CONNECT plagued with bugs, unemployment claims backed up.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, defeated by Scott in 2018, urged the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate. A team of federal labor officials arrived in Tallahassee in January 2014. At the time, labor officials gave the state permission to pay unemployment claims to anyone whose case had been under review for at least seven days.

U.S. officials also concluded that Florida’s system effectively discriminated against minorities and disabled individuals who may not have easy online access.

In 2015, another audit not only found more problems but also that the DEO had done little to resolve most of the issues first spotted in 2013. Security problems persisted, not only for the system itself but in protecting information about those seeking benefits.

The DEO continued to require applicants use their social security numbers to login — a violation of state privacy laws, according to the audit. Documentation procedures to monitor changes to the programs and the flow of business remained inadequate or non-existent, the audit also found.

Also, it found no procedures existed to document manual overrides pertaining to identity verification. CONNECT’s interface with Social Security Administration data resulted in claims being paid to applicants who had actually failed the identification process.

Automated tasks written into the system also entered wrong data — potentially denying benefits. Between October 2013 and March 2014, over 60,000 employers did not get notice that former employees had filed for unemployment.

There were problems with Spanish translations on CONNECT’s web pages.

And CONNECT was riddled with technical glitches. In the seven months after CONNECT went live in October 2013, there were 10,858 data fixes made to CONNECT, according to the audit.

In its written response to the Auditor General, the DEO agreed with some findings and stated it “continues to work,” on most. The department rebutted the auditor’s claim that DEO was violating state privacy laws by requiring the use of social security numbers to login.

Federal law permits use of social security numbers when necessary to perform a government function, the DEO argued. The auditor maintained alternate login protocols, like passwords, could be used instead. The DEO said it planned to have a new login system in place in March 2017 that did not require social security numbers. That did not happen.

A 2017 audit found continued security issues, a lack of system documentation, translation problems and continued use of social security numbers on login.

In February 2019, three months after Ron DeSantis was elected governor, another audit was released, again portraying a system in disarray. In it, 17 issues were identified — some dating back to the 2013 audit.

Security issues persisted, including employees having access to sensitive data not needed for their jobs. The department continued requiring users to login with the social security numbers. Documentation of the system’s design and technical glitches persisted, as did Spanish translations on the website.

Ensuring supporting documents provided by applicants found their way to the correct claim needed work. And the department lacked a proactive approach to identify and analyze technical glitches that continued to dog CONNECT.

Ken Lawson, the new head of the DEO, offered a simple explanation to most of the problems raised. The department was working on it.

A year later, the coronavirus economic shutdown brought the system to its knees. Problems mentioned in the audits came back to haunt the department as hundreds of thousands of Floridians sought to file claims.

DeSantis has said getting unemployment benefits to jobless workers is his top priority after protecting the health of Floridians. He has called CONNECT a “jalopy” and “clunker” and has eliminated waiting periods and weekly proof of job searches to speed the process.

Although DeSantis has never blamed Scott by name, he has repeatedly said he “inherited” a broken system. Scott, whose administration did little to improve CONNECT after the 2013 and 2016 audits, blames his predecessor, Gov. Charlie Crist, whose administration signed the contract with Deloitte in Crist’s final year in office.

“The Governor and the Inspector General should ask his Chief of Staff why he and the Crist Administration picked Deloitte as the vendor,” said Sarah Schwirian, Scott’s press secretary, in an email.

Shane Strum, DeSantis’ chief of staff was Crist’s chief of staff when the state signed the contract with Deloitte. “That would be a good place to start,” Schwirian added.

Schwirian said Scott is “focused on solving problems to help the people of Florida during this crisis.” Schwirian did not respond to questions about how many calls Scott has received for help and what callers are being told.

As for the fate of CONNECT, no one yet knows how the state Legislature will respond. However, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, has rebuffed calls for a special session to fix the system saying the governor is repairing it. DeSantis has also ordered the state’s inspector general to investigate the faulty system.

“It almost sounds to me like this system has to be scrapped and we go forward with something different,” Berman said. For now, she is focused on getting money to unemployed workers as quickly as possible.

“We are trying our best and we hope there are repercussions,” Berman said.