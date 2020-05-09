“Help me save the horses,” she said in the post.

LAUREL HILL — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Laurel Hill needed some financial help in rebuilding a pasture fence that was torn down during Hurricane Michael.

So Zarina Ellis started a Facebook fundraiser to raise the approximately $3,500 fence. She has already collected around $500.

“Help me save the horses,” she said in the post.

Ellis said the shelter recently received two more horses, and the new fence would allow the horses to enjoy grazing in the shelter’s pasture.

“Please donate what you can,” Ellis said. “Even if its $5, every penny counts.”