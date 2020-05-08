Unusual times calls for unusual methods.

With the cloud of COVID-19 still looming, the school year in Okaloosa County is coming to a close and seniors are waiting to walk that stage and accept their diplomas.

Not to fret, they will get that chance to don their cap and gown and have their moment of recognition, just a bit differently.

"We are in unprecedented times and this calls for outside of the box thinking," Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers said in an email.

"Our seniors deserve to be fully recognized and honored for all that they have accomplished over the course of their 13 years of schooling. The plan we have put into place, though not a traditional graduation ceremony, will provide our seniors with a graduation where they walk across the stage and experience that proud moment of realization that… I’ve done it," Chambers said.

The school district is setting aside July 14-18 as the time to recognize seniors who have fulfilled graduation requirements in their stadiums, gymnasiums or auditoriums across the county with a true walk-across-the-stage ceremony.

"We can’t be certain what social distancing guidelines will be in effect at that time, so our plans will be flexible enough to hold a series of smaller events honoring groups of students at a time or adjust to a larger event if social gathering guidelines permit," said Steve Horton, assistant superintendent.

"Either way, we’re committed to creating a safe, memorable environment for our graduating seniors. The ceremonies will be streamed to ensure that family and friends who can’t attend will be able to see them live," Horton said.

"In addition to the July ceremonies, schools will also be scheduling a time at the end of May for seniors to be individually filmed in cap and gown with the principal," Horton said.

The footage will then be used to create a professionally graduation video for each school. Horton said this will serve as an "insurance policy" just in case the July plans fall through due to the COVID-19.

Principals from the individual schools will be in contact with seniors for more specific information in the days ahead.

"But, make no mistake, we will be prepared and fully intend to hold graduation ceremonies in July," Horton said.

The school district came up with this plan, after consulting with the Sheriff and Health Department, and hearing from the seniors and their parents. More than 1,600 from around the county responded to a survey in favor of having a graduation on school campuses this summer, even if it meant limited and spaced seating.

"The Class of 2020 was born during the time period of 9/11 and they are now graduating amidst COVID-19," Chambers said.

"This is a strong and resilient group of seniors whom I believe will confidently and boldly step into the next chapter of life whether it be college, the military or the workforce."

