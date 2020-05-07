This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health issued the Thursday May 7, coronavirus report.

STATEWIDE

As of the Thursday May 7 report:

Total cases: 38,828, an increase of 826 over Wednesday

Deaths: 1,600, an increase of 61 over Wednesday

Hospitalizations: 6,765, an increase of 208 over Wednesday

All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Thursday:

COUNTY BY COUNTY

-Okaloosa: 163, one more over Wednesday (5 deaths)

-Santa Rosa: 160, two more over Wednesday (8 deaths)

-Bay: 76, (3 deaths)

-Walton: 50, one less over Wednesday (1 death)

-Washington: 12

-Holmes: 10

-Franklin: 2

-Gulf: 1

Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 85, one more over Wednesday

-Navarre: 33, one more over Wednesday

-Gulf Breeze: 24

-Pace: 15

-Jay: 2

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 62, one more over Wednesday

-Destin: 31

-Niceville: 22

-Crestview: 18

-Shalimar: 12

-Mary Esther: 8

-Eglin AFB: 2

-Laurel Hill: 1

Walton

-DeFuniak Springs: 24

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11

-Miramar Beach: 3

-Freeport: 3

-Paxton: 1

Bay

-Panama City: 48

-Panama City Beach: 12

-Lynn Haven: 6

-Callaway: 3

-Youngstown: 3

-Southport: 1

-Parker: 1

-Tyndall AFB: 1