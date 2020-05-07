This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health issued the Thursday May 7, coronavirus report.
STATEWIDE
As of the Thursday May 7 report:
Total cases: 38,828, an increase of 826 over Wednesday
Deaths: 1,600, an increase of 61 over Wednesday
Hospitalizations: 6,765, an increase of 208 over Wednesday
All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Thursday:
COUNTY BY COUNTY
-Okaloosa: 163, one more over Wednesday (5 deaths)
-Santa Rosa: 160, two more over Wednesday (8 deaths)
-Bay: 76, (3 deaths)
-Walton: 50, one less over Wednesday (1 death)
-Washington: 12
-Holmes: 10
-Franklin: 2
-Gulf: 1
Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:
Santa Rosa
-Milton: 85, one more over Wednesday
-Navarre: 33, one more over Wednesday
-Gulf Breeze: 24
-Pace: 15
-Jay: 2
Okaloosa
-Fort Walton Beach: 62, one more over Wednesday
-Destin: 31
-Niceville: 22
-Crestview: 18
-Shalimar: 12
-Mary Esther: 8
-Eglin AFB: 2
-Laurel Hill: 1
Walton
-DeFuniak Springs: 24
-Santa Rosa Beach: 11
-Miramar Beach: 3
-Freeport: 3
-Paxton: 1
Bay
-Panama City: 48
-Panama City Beach: 12
-Lynn Haven: 6
-Callaway: 3
-Youngstown: 3
-Southport: 1
-Parker: 1
-Tyndall AFB: 1