CRESTVIEW — Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s April 29 “safe, smart, step-by-step plan for Florida’s recovery,” Crestview officials announced the first part of the city’s three-phase reopening plan is underway.

Implementation dates are tentative and can be adjusted as data — including local COVID-19 infection rates — dictate, officials said.

Under the first phase, city workers were recalled to their offices and duties on May 4. The lobby of City Hall will reopen May 11 for residents to pay utilities bills and obtain building permits and schedule construction inspections.

The Bark Park and all other unfenced open-air parks will continue to be open for use with patrons maintaining proper social distancing. Additionally, the Crestview Public Library will provide patrons with limited curbside and by-phone services beginning May 11.

“We chose to stagger our opening,” said City Manager Tim Bolduc. “We want to do this carefully and safely. We’ve been working many weeks toward this.”

During each of the three two-week phases, city leaders will carefully monitor the city’s health and the county COVID-19 infection rate. Though phase II is currently planned to be implemented May 18, the date can be pushed back if health concerns make it necessary.

Under the second phase, the Crestview Public Library and the Allen Park recreation center will reopen, though with limited capacity per the governor’s executive order. Should the maximum capacity be reached, residents’ use of either facility will be limited to one hour so others may use it, too.

Additionally, during this phase, park equipment will be opened. While dependent on continued monitoring of COVID-19 cases in the area, it is expected that this will include opening the children’s water parks and playground equipment for limited use.

Also during phase II, residents may begin scheduling or rescheduling events for which they’d reserved facilities including the Crestview Community Center and Warriors Hall. Reservations may be made or changed at the Community Recreation and Enrichment Services office in the Community Center, either in person or by phone, 850-682-0789.

Phase III is provisionally scheduled to begin June 1 provided the infection rate continues to decline. Then, all remaining city facilities will reopen, including the Twin Hills Park gymnasium, the senior center, restrooms, and other facilities.

