Update 3 p.m.:

Santa Rosa County has expanded the voluntary evacuation order due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire.

Evacuations are now recommended for residents south of I-10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay.

All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate.

Update 2:40 p.m.:

The Five Mile Swamp Fire grew rapidly in Milton on Wednesday, with wind conditions stoking the flames across Interstate 10 and threatening hundreds of residences near Garcon Pointe Road.

Interstate 10 between exit 22 (Avalon Boulveard) and Exit 31 (Highway 87 South) is closed, and Garcon Point Road between Mary Kitchens Road and Interstate 10 is closed as well.

Residents who live east of Avalon to the Blackwater River south of Interstate 10 are being asked to evacuate.

Update 2 p.m.:

Brad Baker, Santa Rosa County director of Emergency Management, said the county issued the recommendation for a voluntary evacuation based on a recommendation from the Florida Forest Service.

"With the fire conditions, low humidity and high winds, Forestry was saying they were having a hard time getting ahead of it," Baker said. "They recommended some voluntary evacuations, so that's what we put out on their recommendation."

Baker said at this point, they hope anyone who evacuates will be able to return soon. He said there are no shelters open because of the coronavirus.

"There are plenty of spots in town that are open right now that they can maintain their social distancing in, and so we're concentrating on trying to control the fire," Baker said. "If it ends up being a longer term deal, then we'll work on sheltering."

Baker said there isn't a recommended evacuation route, and all routes out of the area are open.

"The road is open to leave, it's just not open to go back in there," Baker said. "If they're evacuating, like on Garcon Point Road is a prime area where it's bad, they'll still be able to get out, they just won't be able to get back in until we've secured the fire risk."

Baker said he didn't know how many people lived in the area, but said it's not as populated as other areas of the county.

"If they need sheltering, they can call our office, and we'll work on that as the day goes on," Baker said. "Right now, it's just a matter of getting out in front of the forward motion of the fire so people can be back at their house this evening."

Baker said at least three county fire departments have sent eight fire trucks to assist the forest service in trying to control the fire, and the forest service had at least 14 heavy plows to create fire breaks, three helicopters and one airplane working the fire.

Update 1:20 p.m.

Garcon Point Road between Mary Kitchens Road and Interstate 10 is now closed.

Update 12:35 p.m.:

Evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Boulevard to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10, Santa Rosa County said in a news release issued just after 12:30 p.m.

The county said the recommendation is based on projected weather patterns that will continue to support extreme fire behavior.

Interstate 10 is closed from Garcon Point Road (Exit 22) to State Road 87 (Exit 31) due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Update 11:45 a.m.:

The wildfire has thrown embers across the highway and smoke is making driving conditions dangerous. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

"Based on projected weather patterns that will continue to support extreme fire behavior, evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Blvd. to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10," said a release from Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

"Heavy smoke has limited visibility in the area and therefore we will be diverting traffic," said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Cannon.

As of 11:45 a.m., Cannon said troopers were waiting for additional personnel to arrive and would then close the interstate and detour traffic.

Tractor/plow units and several helicopters are working to contain the spot across the interstate.

Original story:

Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are continuing to battle a 250-acre swamp fire near Milton that was about 40% contained by Wednesday morning.

Firefighters on Tuesday established a line around the entire wildfire — dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire — but significant unburned vegetation remains inside the perimeter, and a drastic shift in wind direction could impede firefighters' efforts, the Florida Forest Service cautioned in its latest update.

North winds — the direct opposite of the previous days — and extremely low humidity in the 20% to 25% range are expected to increase fire activity on Wednesday. The forest service said that could push the blaze toward the Ski Watch subdivision and I-10 so crews are focusing their efforts along the south and eastern edges of the fire.

Avalon and Bagdad fire departments are providing structure protection as a precaution.

On Wednesday morning, 14 tractor/plow units and an airplane were responding to the wildfire, and three helicopters were available as needed for water drops to cool hot spots and flare ups. A total of 33 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire started just east of the former Moors golf course when a prescribed burn on private land escaped Monday afternoon. Winds and terrain pushed the fire to the northeast toward the area between Renee Circle and Audiss Road just east of the Santa Rosa County Landfill.

In light of the weather conditions, officials with the Blackwater Forestry Center are not issuing burn authorizations in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties on Wednesday.

Drivers may encounter smoke from the fire on I-10 and are advised to treat it as fog, use their low-beam headlights and pull safely off the road if conditions warrant.