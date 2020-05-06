DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of man that was found on a wooded lot Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to an area near 1021 U.S. Highway 98 around 9 a.m. after a 911 call about a dead body discovered nearby.

Investigators on the scene says the body appears to have been there for a period of time. An autopsy is being scheduled to gather additional information and evidence, according to an OCSO release.

Based on initial findings, the OCSO is treating the death as suspicious and will release more information at a later time.

The body was found in the area that is frequented by homeless people, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.