DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of man that was found on Wednesday morning.

Investigators were were documenting the scene in a vacant lot between the 76 gas station and Impact Life Church in Destin.

The body was found in the area that is frequented by homeless people, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.

It is unknown if there was any foul play at this time. Nicholson said it is routine for the Sheriff’s Office to investigate all situations like this.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.