Update 9 p.m.: More than a dozen homes destroyed in fire; fire 20% contained

More than a dozen homes are destroyed and several more are damaged after the Five Mile Swamp Fire continued to rage Wednesday night.

At a press conference at Santa Rosa County’s Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday night, local and state officials said the fire had grown to more than 2,000 acres and was just 20% contained.

"Significant resources" are being diverted to the fire, said Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service. That includes multiple helicopters, almost 20 bulldozers and dozens of firefighters.

Another, unrelated 70-acre fire was being extinguished in the Chumuckla area. It was 40% contained as of Wednesday night.

The Five Mile Swamp Fire began Monday after a controlled burn on private property, set by a private contractor, got out of control. Zwierzchowski said the contractor had met the necessary parameters for a prescribed burn and was issued a permit.

An investigation is underway into how the fire got out of control. Zwierzchowski said the contractor could be liable for the fire suppression efforts.

The fire was aided by strong winds and low humidity Wednesday. Officials expect low humidity to continue Thursday, but are optimistic that winds will die down enough for fire crews to better handle the flames.

Evacuation orders for more than 1,100 homes will remain in place until at least noon Thursday, said Santa Rosa County’s Emergency Management Director. Those worried about the status of their home should call the county’s fire hotline at 850-983-INFO.

"All I can do right now is call and make sure people are aware of what’s occurring," he said. "Once we get to work toward an assessment of what happened here and how bad the damages are, we will do what we can to help our citizens."

State Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, said his mother and brother were both directly in the path of the fire and were able to evacuate safely on Wednesday with their families and pets.

Williamson said he had spoken directly with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and others high-ranking officials in the state, all of whom have pledged support for Santa Rosa County.

DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference Thursday in Santa Rosa County, according to a county spokeswoman.

"Property can be replaced. I know we don’t like to hear that, because I would be devastated if my property was destroyed, but at the end of the day if you are safe and you have your life and your family has their lives, that can’t be replaced. Property can," Williamson said.

Update 7:25 p.m.: Fire about 20% contained

Now estimated at 2,000 acres, the Five Mile Swamp Fire was about 20% contained shortly after 7:20 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service.

High wind and extremely low humidity helped the fire grow to almost ten-fold since the morning. Winds upward of 20 mph pushed embers from the fire across I-10 and it is now estimated at 2,000 acres.

The forest service said the fire has burned several structures south of the interstate, but there is no firm number.

Residents south of I-10 and east of Avalon Boulevard have been asked to evacuate and Santa Rosa County has a shelter process established. The evacuation order will run through noon Thursday and be reevaluated at that time. Residents seeking shelter should contact Santa Rosa County at 983-INFO.

The Florida Forest Service has 18 tractor/plow units and three helicopters at the scene and a significant number of resources from multiple fire departments throughout the county.

Update 7 p.m.: Fire at 2,000 acres; multiple homes burned

Joe Zwierzchowski with the Florida Fire Service confirmed that the Five Mile Swamp Fire had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday night (up from 250 acres on Wednesday morning) and has burned "multiple homes" south of Interstate 10. Crews are still working to contain the fire, and as many as 336 homes are still directly in the fire's path.

Update 6:20 p.m.: Fire damages homes

Santa Rosa County spokesperson Brandi Bates confirmed that homes have started to suffer damage from the Five Mile Swamp Fire, but could not provide details about the extent of the damage or number of homes.

The county also added Ski Lane north of Interstate 10 to the recommended evacuation area.

Approximately 1,100 residential structures are in the path of the fire and have been ordered to evacuate.

The greatest concern for fire crews right now are 336 residences in the area east of Avalon, south of Interstate 10, and north of Mary Kitchens Road.

Local emergency officials have planned a press conference at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center at 8 p.m. today.

Update 3:40: Milton shelter opening

Milton Community Center is available for sheltering and will be open by 4 p.m. Evacuations are recommended for residents south of Interstate 10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay. All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate. Residents are recommended to act now and to take their pets.

Gulf Power has shut off power from Garcon Point Road to Dickerson City south of Interstate 10 for the protection of the firefighters responding to the wildfire. An estimated time of power restoration is unknown.

County officials warn not to let COVID-19 prevent you from utilizing the community shelter if needed. If the community center is your best available refuge from the wildfire, follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.

Update 3:30 p.m.: Circle K turns into evacuate camp

The Circle K gas station near the I-10 exit on Garcon Point Road became something of an evacuee camp on Wednesday afternoon, with dozens of people fleeing the fire gathered in the parking lot with as many belongings as they could fit in their cars.

Brittany Dolan lives in the RV park just south of the exit and didn’t get home from work in time to get past the roadblock set up by state troopers. Dolan was frantic about her dog, Kit, who was in her RV on the property.

Mitchell Lamb was on the property when he got an evacuation order alert on his phone. He knew Dolan was unable to get to her RV and get her dog out, so he drove Dolan's RV — with Kit inside — off the property and safely into the arms of her human.

"I’m very stressed, but just relieved," Dolan said, with Kit right by her side. "It took me over an hour to get here from work."

Peggy Smith-Lamb, Mitchell Lamb’s aunt, had her dog Dixie and a cooler full of drinks and food in the Circle K parking lot. She said she was "very distressed" and worried about her belongings, but thankful she got out OK.

"My whole life is in that RV, that’s all I have. Everything I own is in it," she said. "I’m just thankful I got him (my nephew) and I got my dog."

Authorities said current weather conditions are what allowed the Five Mile Swamp fire to get out of control of firefighters on Wednesday.

A cold front moved through the area overnight and although temperatures didn't really change, the level humidity plunged, according to the Jack Cullen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama.

"We're in the low 80s with a low humidity down in the 20s to uppers teens," Cullen said. "Then you add strong northerly winds into the equation and that promotes fire growth and spread. That's what's causing problems for that wildfire."

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Wednesday for Northwest Florida warning that weather conditions would promote the rapid spread of any fires in the area. The red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Low to moderate drought conditions have dried everything out and the area has seen about 5 inches below average rainfall for the year, Cullen said.

The low humidity could stick around until another cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday which may bring a little rain, Cullen said.

"Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to produce a lot of rain," Cullen said. "Rainfall amounts probably going to be about a half an inch at the most or less."

Although the low humidity may stick around, winds are expected to lighten up on Thursday which may help firefighters get the fire under control.

"We won't have the strong winds like we're having today," Cullen said.

Update 3 p.m.:

Santa Rosa County has expanded the voluntary evacuation order due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire.

Evacuations are now recommended for residents south of I-10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay.

All residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate.

Update 2:40 p.m.:

The Five Mile Swamp Fire grew rapidly in Milton on Wednesday, with wind conditions stoking the flames across Interstate 10 and threatening hundreds of residences near Garcon Pointe Road.

Interstate 10 between exit 22 (Avalon Boulveard) and Exit 31 (Highway 87 South) is closed, and Garcon Point Road between Mary Kitchens Road and Interstate 10 is closed as well.

Residents who live east of Avalon to the Blackwater River south of Interstate 10 are being asked to evacuate.

Update 2 p.m.:

Brad Baker, Santa Rosa County director of Emergency Management, said the county issued the recommendation for a voluntary evacuation based on a recommendation from the Florida Forest Service.

"With the fire conditions, low humidity and high winds, Forestry was saying they were having a hard time getting ahead of it," Baker said. "They recommended some voluntary evacuations, so that's what we put out on their recommendation."

Baker said at this point, they hope anyone who evacuates will be able to return soon. He said there are no shelters open because of the coronavirus.

"There are plenty of spots in town that are open right now that they can maintain their social distancing in, and so we're concentrating on trying to control the fire," Baker said. "If it ends up being a longer term deal, then we'll work on sheltering."

Baker said there isn't a recommended evacuation route, and all routes out of the area are open.

"The road is open to leave, it's just not open to go back in there," Baker said. "If they're evacuating, like on Garcon Point Road is a prime area where it's bad, they'll still be able to get out, they just won't be able to get back in until we've secured the fire risk."

Baker said he didn't know how many people lived in the area, but said it's not as populated as other areas of the county.

"If they need sheltering, they can call our office, and we'll work on that as the day goes on," Baker said. "Right now, it's just a matter of getting out in front of the forward motion of the fire so people can be back at their house this evening."

Baker said at least three county fire departments have sent eight fire trucks to assist the forest service in trying to control the fire, and the forest service had at least 14 heavy plows to create fire breaks, three helicopters and one airplane working the fire.

Update 1:20 p.m.

Garcon Point Road between Mary Kitchens Road and Interstate 10 is now closed.

Update 12:35 p.m.:

Evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Boulevard to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10, Santa Rosa County said in a news release issued just after 12:30 p.m.

The county said the recommendation is based on projected weather patterns that will continue to support extreme fire behavior.

Interstate 10 is closed from Garcon Point Road (Exit 22) to State Road 87 (Exit 31) due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Update 11:45 a.m.:

Interstate 10 is closed from Garcon Point Road (Exit 22) to State Road 87 (Exit 31) due to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The wildfire has thrown embers across the highway and smoke is making driving conditions dangerous. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

"Based on projected weather patterns that will continue to support extreme fire behavior, evacuations are recommended for residents east of Avalon Blvd. to the Blackwater River, south of Interstate 10," said a release from Santa Rosa County Public Information Office.

"Heavy smoke has limited visibility in the area and therefore we will be diverting traffic," said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Cannon.

As of 11:45 a.m., Cannon said troopers were waiting for additional personnel to arrive and would then close the interstate and detour traffic.

Tractor/plow units and several helicopters are working to contain the spot across the interstate.

Original story:

Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are continuing to battle a 250-acre swamp fire near Milton that was about 40% contained by Wednesday morning.

Firefighters on Tuesday established a line around the entire wildfire — dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire — but significant unburned vegetation remains inside the perimeter, and a drastic shift in wind direction could impede firefighters' efforts, the Florida Forest Service cautioned in its latest update.

North winds — the direct opposite of the previous days — and extremely low humidity in the 20% to 25% range are expected to increase fire activity on Wednesday. The forest service said that could push the blaze toward the Ski Watch subdivision and I-10 so crews are focusing their efforts along the south and eastern edges of the fire.

Avalon and Bagdad fire departments are providing structure protection as a precaution.

On Wednesday morning, 14 tractor/plow units and an airplane were responding to the wildfire, and three helicopters were available as needed for water drops to cool hot spots and flare ups. A total of 33 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire started just east of the former Moors golf course when a prescribed burn on private land escaped Monday afternoon. Winds and terrain pushed the fire to the northeast toward the area between Renee Circle and Audiss Road just east of the Santa Rosa County Landfill.

In light of the weather conditions, officials with the Blackwater Forestry Center are not issuing burn authorizations in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties on Wednesday.

Drivers may encounter smoke from the fire on I-10 and are advised to treat it as fog, use their low-beam headlights and pull safely off the road if conditions warrant.