CRESTVIEW—After a month of being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Emerald Coast Zoo reopened this past Monday with some new additions.

Rick DeRidder, one of the owners, said there were 10 new babies born at the zoo while it was closed, including a baby sloth, porcupine, bear lemur and skunk.

DeRidder also used the zoo’s closure to expand the facilities. A new loop was added, the crocodile pond was finished, the giraffe barn was completed and the wolves and coyotes were moved to a different area.

“It gave us a lot of time to rebuild,” DeRidder said.

But the shutdown also led to a huge loss in income, he said. He is concerned especially because the shutdown happened during the zoo’s busiest month.

“That was a big hit,” he said. “Being shut down was tough.”

One of the concerns for DeRidder was how to afford food for the animals. But, he added, the community came together to support the zoo by buying food.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” Deridder said “Somehow we made it through that month.”

The first day it reopened, there were around 400 visitors throughout the day. Only 10 people were allowed in the gift shop at one time.

“You couldn’t even tell,” DeRidder said of the large numbers of visitors. “There’s plenty of room to stay away from each other.”

Social distancing aside, the zoo also closed all of the animal encounters, goat yoga, and camel and pony rides. DeRidder said the zoo also has hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the zoo that were in place prior to the spread of COVID-19.

Deridder said everyone was excited for the zoo to reopen. He said he thought the “animals are just as excited as their keepers.”

“People are excited to be outside,” he said.

Marie Dobrynski and her husband brought their 5-year-old daughter on Wednesday to support the zoo and its reopening.

“We love the zoo and want to make sure it stays open,” Dobrynski said.

Dobrynski and her husband, who live in Crestview, said social distancing at the zoo was easy because “there’s plenty of space.”

