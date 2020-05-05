CRESTVIEW—A 22-year-old Fort Walton Beach man tried to ditch a pursuing deputy Sunday while driving an RV that was reported stolen out of Crestview.

Jonathan Kendrick was ultimately foiled by law enforcement officers, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle with no valid license.

Law enforcement officers got word that someone had spotted the RV heading north on State Road 85 south of Crestview about 5:30 p.m.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the RV turning onto Rattlesnake Bluff Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver not only kept going, he almost hit another vehicle as he passed it using the opposite lane, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The RV then turned onto a dirt trail, sideswiping trees, breaking off the RV’s awning, and making multiple turns before hitting a tree and becoming disabled.

Kendrick jumped out and took off, but the deputy was able to catch him and take him into custody, OCSO said.

Kendrick denied stealing the RV and said he was trying to get away because he had an active warrant out of Escambia County.

A passenger in the RV meantime said he had no idea it was stolen and was released without charges.

The Crestview Police Department is investigating the stolen RV report.