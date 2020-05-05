The WWE wrestler surprised a 7-year-old Florida boy who’s battling stage four cancer at his home on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The quarantine just got better for a 7-year-old Florida boy who received a surprise visit from WWE wrestler John Cena who showed up wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.

David Castle, 7, was at his home in Odessa over the weekend when Cena made the special visit to bring a smile to the fan’s face who is battling stage four cancer, according to TMZ.

Castle turns 8 on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called Diffused Anaplastic Wilm's in October 2019. His family said it was already at stage four and started in his kidneys, but has spread to other parts of his body.

John Cena, who has granted over 650 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation, makes sure nothing stops hope - not even a pandemic.



The 16-time World Champion fulfilled another wish by visiting a seven-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida. pic.twitter.com/TL7WhZJDjY

— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 4, 2020

"David has already undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital," his GoFundMe fundraiser page says. "Many months of radiation and chemotherapy are forthcoming for David."

The Florida boy’s mom said the visit brought her son to tears as Cena gifted him with two WWE title belts and other signed merchandise to help him celebrate in true WWE style, TMZ reports.

Cena, a 16-time World Champion, has granted over 650 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation, FirstCoast News reports.

